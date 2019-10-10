S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) Stock Price Down 6.5%

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.10), 37,446 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.

S2 Resources Company Profile (ASX:S2R)

S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia and Scandinavia. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and platinum metals. It holds an 80% interest in Eundynie tenements that consist of six exploration licenses covering 103 square kilometers; interests in the Ecru project located to the southeast of Battle Mountain in Lander County, Nevada; and the South Roberts project located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for S2 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S2 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.