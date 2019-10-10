Rupee Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $74,396.00 and $33.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 36,204,100 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

