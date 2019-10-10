Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

RYDAF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,376. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

