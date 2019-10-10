Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,950 ($38.55)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Royal Dutch Shell to an “add” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSA traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,315.50 ($30.26). The company had a trading volume of 4,335,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,313.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 61.24%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.