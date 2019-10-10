Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of RST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,561. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $417.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $200,463.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 46.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

