Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $117.79

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.57, but opened at $117.79. Roku shares last traded at $115.92, with a volume of 9,809,933 shares trading hands.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Roku from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,451.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $1,308,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $552,095.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,079.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,419 shares of company stock worth $23,162,426. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 12.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after purchasing an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roku by 221.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,429 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 12.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

