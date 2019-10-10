ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, 322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

ROHM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.