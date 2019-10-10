Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 51,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 75,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

