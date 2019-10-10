RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $262.74

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.74 and traded as low as $275.00. RM shares last traded at $276.78, with a volume of 15,557 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.06.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

