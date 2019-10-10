Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,091.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,746,000 after acquiring an additional 929,535 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7,328.9% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 456,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

