RevolutionVR (RVR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,657.00

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $846,210.00 and approximately $7,657.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RevolutionVR alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00673913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012745 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000729 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.