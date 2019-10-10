Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was given a new $243.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

8/23/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are reiterating our Hold rating on ICPT after the company reported a slight 2Q19 beat on Ocaliva revenues, which appear to have been aided by a benefit in channel inventories. With that said, our thesis remains unchanged and we think there are too many unknown variables in terms of OCA’s potential adcom/approval and launch in NASH for us to be comfortable recommending the stock here. Management remains on track to file its NDA for OCA in NASH by the end of this quarter followed by its MAA filing in the EU in 4Q19. We think investor focus remains on the potential for OCA in NASH and in particular: whether or not ICPT’s filing of a NDA for OCA in NASH (rather than a sNDA) can lead to bi- furcated/indication based pricing, potential payer/reimbursement dynamics in the NASH category and the use of non-invasive biomarkers vs. biopsy for diagnosis.””

ICPT traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 534.42% and a negative net margin of 143.57%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $808,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $314,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,448.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

