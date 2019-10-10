RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, 640 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

