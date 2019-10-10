Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672.50 ($47.99).

RSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of RSW traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,490 ($45.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,338 ($43.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,724 ($61.73). The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,663.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,915.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

