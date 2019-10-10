Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), 756,088 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.58.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

