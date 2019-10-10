Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Shares of Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $4.38. Reliv International shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

