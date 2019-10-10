Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.46. Reliability shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 181,793 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

