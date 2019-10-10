Red Pulse Phoenix Market Capitalization Achieves $5.70 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinrail. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $5.70 million and $1.01 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.