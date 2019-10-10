RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after acquiring an additional 916,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,345,000 after acquiring an additional 475,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.40.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.46. 42,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,373. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $270.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

