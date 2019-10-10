RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.6% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,676,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 72,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.81.

Shares of FB traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $180.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,720. The company has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,604,556 shares of company stock worth $664,101,293 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

