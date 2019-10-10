RB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,809,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $813.37 million, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of -0.16. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $24.60 to $25.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.