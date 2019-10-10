RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.