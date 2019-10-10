RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,096,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Rollins by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

