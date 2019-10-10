RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 92,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,065. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

