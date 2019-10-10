RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,332 shares of company stock worth $36,957,715. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.79. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

