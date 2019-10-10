Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX traded up $22.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 1,534,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.34. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,624 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 378,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

