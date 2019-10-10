Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RARX. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $22.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.34. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,901.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $350,694.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,479,624. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 378,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

