R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on R1 RCM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 127,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.10. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 414.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,447 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 328,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 52.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

