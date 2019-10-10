Quantis Network Trading Up 28.4% This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $106,488.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01029002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00088035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 346,178,776 coins and its circulating supply is 177,601,083 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.