Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,946.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $1,946.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.31 or 0.06337923 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016186 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

