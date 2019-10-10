Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.94 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $6.70 or 0.00077969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last week, Quant has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $80.84 million and $3.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

