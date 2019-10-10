Qbao Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and EXX. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $648,532.00 and approximately $284,690.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000611 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 393.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

