Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 2.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $61.52. 105,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,254. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,996,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 373,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,361,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $101,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,700.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,381. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.