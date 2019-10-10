Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,257 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $108.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

