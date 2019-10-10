Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,774 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $106,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,978. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

