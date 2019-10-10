Project Pai (PAI) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $763,966.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Huobi, HBUS and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039921 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.06214722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,627,054,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,434,380 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

