ProChain Price Tops $0.0763 on Major Exchanges (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, ProChain has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $143,174.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, FCoin and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039988 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.25 or 0.06301676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016116 BTC.

ProChain Token Profile

ProChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.