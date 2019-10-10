PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Get PQ Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nomura set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

PQ Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,586. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PQ Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.