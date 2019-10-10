PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $411.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.02236698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.02683566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00669811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00650919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00438108 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,795,843 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

