Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTLA. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 184,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after buying an additional 842,354 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 341,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 291,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,466,000 after purchasing an additional 186,304 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

