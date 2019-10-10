Polymath One Day Volume Reaches $3.25 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00677845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012782 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,865,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Bitbns, Binance, LATOKEN, DDEX, Kucoin, Koinex, Upbit, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.