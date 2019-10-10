Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,900 Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 919,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,510,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 696,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,439,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 20,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,771. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $886,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $933,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,788 shares of company stock worth $6,231,167. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

