Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $33,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. 3,187,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,455. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $95.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

