Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,790 shares of company stock worth $8,456,878. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.