Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 7,098 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,159,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,172. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

