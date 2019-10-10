Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 43,369 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 43,369 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

