Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.21. 1,886,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285,667. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

