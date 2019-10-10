PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 20,800 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PM CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.1% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.80. 999,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,442. The company has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.
In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
