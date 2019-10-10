PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 20,800 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PM CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.1% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.80. 999,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,442. The company has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

