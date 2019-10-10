Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Up 6.6%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, approximately 2,860,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,384,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. The firm had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 258,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,395,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 404,430 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

