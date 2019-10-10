Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 753.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 12,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 69,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 5,259,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,537,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

